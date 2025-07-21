Zenith Bank clinches 2025 Euro money awards for excellence as Nigeria’s best bank

Zenith Bank has been named Best Bank in Nigeria at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025, clinching the biggest and most coveted country award in this category.

Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence are one of the most highly coveted awards that matter to the banks and bankers who matter.

The annual Awards for Excellence celebrates financial institutions that demonstrate leadership, innovation, and resilience in their markets.

Winning the Euromoney Awards for excellence is considered a high distinction, as this year’s edition saw a record number of over 770 entries from world class financial institutions all over the world including HSBC, Morgan Stanley, CitiBank, Barclays, Standard Bank & Development Bank of Singapore (DBS).

Euromoney is the leading authority for global banking and financial markets, and this latest recognition is a testament to Zenith Bank’s position as the Number One bank in Nigeria.

Realnews reports that Zenith Bank will be marking its 35th anniversary in providing banking and financial inclusion in Nigeria in August.