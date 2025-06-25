Police officers threaten nationwide strike over ‘slavery-like’ pension scheme, give July ultimatum

Disgruntled personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have issued a nationwide strike threat over their continued inclusion in the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), which they described as exploitative and unsustainable.

The aggrieved officers, in a strongly worded open letter addressed to President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, the leadership of the National Assembly, the Ministry of Police Affairs, the Police Service Commission, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Nigerian public, gave the federal government until the end of July 2025 to address their grievances or risk a total shutdown of police operations across the country.

In the letter made public on Tuesday, the officers accused the government of “deliberate negligence” despite long-standing awareness of the hardship they face under the current pension arrangement.

“We are saying enough is enough,” the letter read. “We are giving between now and the end of next month for the government to change our pension and gratuities to the defined benefits pension plan like the military, EFCC, NIA, and others. If this is not done, the country will witness another mother of all strikes from August 1, 2025. Mark our words.”

The officers issued a chilling warning, threatening violence against any colleague seen in uniform during the planned strike. “If any officer is found in uniform performing any duties, he or she may lose his or her life, or be maimed for life. A word is enough for the wise,” the letter stated.

The Contributory Pension Scheme was introduced through the 2004 Pension Reform Act to replace the old Defined Benefits Scheme. Under the CPS, both employers and employees contribute a portion of the worker’s salary into a Retirement Savings Account managed by private Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).

While the scheme was designed to be more sustainable and transparent, many police officers and other paramilitary personnel have repeatedly complained that it leaves retirees financially vulnerable, with meager payouts after decades of service.

Calls to exempt the police from the CPS gathered momentum in 2022 and 2023, with several legislative attempts and public campaigns. However, no significant reform has been achieved, and officers say their plight continues to be ignored.

The Nigeria Police Force, with over 300,000 personnel, remains the country’s largest security agency. Analysts warn that a nationwide strike by the police would pose serious risks to national security, especially amid escalating insecurity across various parts of Nigeria.