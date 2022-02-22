The government of President Muhammadu Buhari has accused some groups of cashing in on what they consider a delay in the signing of the electoral act amendment bill to cause civil unrest, while maintaining there is no cause for worry.

The presidency which made the allegation in a statement on Monday, amid speculations in some media outlets that Buhari was likely to sign the bill into law yesterday, called those arguing that the president had delayed signing the bill ignorant.

According to the statement, Buhari has until March 1st to either assent the bill or reject it, and will take a decision within the time frame.

In the statement titled, “Assent to Electoral Bill: No Need For Saber Rattling,” posted via Twitter, the presidency said, “Some interest groups are cashing in on what they consider a delay in the signing of the Electoral Bill into law by the President to foment civil disorder and muddy the waters.

“One can just pity their ignorance of Constitutional requirements, as the President has a window of 30 days within which to sign the Bill, or decline assent, after it had been transmitted to him by the National Assembly.

“It is on record that the amended Bill was sent to the Presidency on January 31, 2022, which means that the Executive could do due diligence on it till March 1, as prescribed by the Constitution.

“A proposed legislation that has to do with the electoral fortunes of the country needs to be thoroughly scrutinized, and be made as near-perfect as possible.

“Those playing cheap politics with it are, therefore, encouraged to hold their peace, knowing that the right thing will be done within the lawful time.”