Abia Media Forum (AMF), the umbrella body of journalists from Abia State, has berated Senator Smart Adeyemi for, according to it, “letting down journalism and the legislature”

The Forum in a statement by its president, Ben Okezie, and secretary, Patrick Asonye, described as disappointing, the uncouth remarks of Senator Adeyemi on Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu.

“We are disappointed not only with the statements of Senator Smart Adeyemi but the fact that in making them he threw overboard the principles and practices of journalism. For a former president of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, his action is unrepresentative,” the forum said.

“The Abia Media Forum notes that journalism stands out from other communication activities in its purpose of providing people with verified information they can use to make better decisions. Journalism stands out also by deploying a systematic process called the discipline of verification to find but the facts and the truth about the facts of the things it reports.

“Senator Smart Adeyemi failed on both counts. His comments did not draw on “verified information”, did no contribute to helping the National Assembly make better decisions nor contribute to national discourse on issues.

“As a body of senior journalists of Abia State origin, we empathise with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for the unwarranted slight by someone who should ordinarily fly the banner of our profession. We submit that Smart Adeyemi disgraced our distinguished forebears such as Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, Prince Tony Momoh, Dr Stanley Macebuh and Chief Bisi Onabanjo. These distinguished journalists of blessed memory contributed with high fidelity and intelligence to public discourse.”