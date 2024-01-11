Bettagate: Buhari’s cash-cow, Tinubu’s nemesis

By Uche Chris
Most southerners, who are appalled by the Minister Betta Edu scandal, and gloating over what they perceived, as prompt and decisive presidential response, really fail to understand the political undercurrents and power dynamics that define Nigerian politics, and the potential challenge it poses to southern leadership of the country.
Dr. Betta Edu is simply a victim of the bigger political schemes and struggles between the Muslim Fulani north, and the south as a collective, over the control of national politics, which is essentially all about the sharing of resources. This is what the Bettagate represents and southerners, including President Tinubu, who try to individualise, and make political capital of it, simply deceive themselves.
President Tinubu, and his southern team in APC, also may have forgotten that though his is an APC government, northerners will not treat him as they treated a Buhari APC government; instead, he would be regarded more like a PDP-led Jonathan government, more or less, a southern president, and Edu is a clear pointer to this differentiating category.
He has to understand from this Edu debacle that to the north, he is a persona non grata, a usurper, and a mere placeholder. Fundamentally, Edu did exactly what her predecessor did of which we are only being abreast now.
As a man coming into power with the major support of the Fulani north, and with a huge image of corruption and other questionable baggages, which were conveniently ignored by them, he stands on slippery grounds as they will constantly expose weaknesses in his administration to make him unelectable in 2027, and therefore, dependent on them.
When President Tinubu claimed he would continue with Buhari’s policies, he was making a judgmental assertion that would work against him, and Edu is one of it. There was nothing wrong in making such a commitment to his predecessor, although, Buhari was an abjectly poor and extremely bigoted leader; but to adopt and implement wholesale his policies, such removing fuel subsidy without planning, was an uncalculated political suicide, which again has manifested in Edu, and more may still come.
Buhari’s worst and most ignorable legacy to Nigeria was the ministry of Humanitarian and Disaster management, (now poverty Alleviation). Justify it by whatever criteria and standard, it was, under him, a cesspool of corruption and a conduit pipe to funnel funds to the north. It lacked clear policy objective, policy implementation strategies and effective structure and coordination. This amorphous nature of the ministry was basically deliberate to avoid accountability. And the minister lacked the administrative clout to manage such a behemoth.
Everybody in this country knew about this but most people either lacked the courage to call Buhari out, or wished that he just be allowed to finish and leave. The ministry disbursed over a trillion naira in four years, yet there is little impact on poverty reduction in any part of the country. So, where did the money go?
The answer to this question is right before us: The investigation of the former minister, Sadiyya Umar Farouk for alleged stealing of N37 billion, and definitely Bettagate. During Covid 19 in 2020, when the entire country was on lockdown, the ministry claimed to have spent over N60 billion in school feeding, as well as hundreds of billion in cash transfers. When the Senate demanded for the records, the office of the Accountant General of Federation, where the files were kept, was touched, end of story.
When President Tinubu tried to replicate such day light robbery with the fuel subsidy palliative, state governors resisted, knowing that the ministry lacked the statistical record and authentic register of the most vulnerable people in the country to undertake the assignment. If that was so, to whom, therefore, did the trillions go?
Corruption does not know gender and tribe; both north and south are deep in it, as evident in the ongoing probe in the ministry. However, there is something so brazen about the Edu action that speaks of impunity being a southerner, which points to a premeditation and bigger plot. Just five months in office, and this level of malfeasance is bewildering.
Edu scandal is a direct fallout of the attempt to probe past corruption in the ministry, when the present minister was sitting on corruption.
Tinubu cannot pretend not to know these facts about the ministry, and that his best action would have been to scrap it altogether to save himself and the administration from such embarrassment. But he wanted to perpetuate this evil against Nigerians, this time, for his people. He forgot that northerners would not tolerate him to do to them what Buhari did to the south. However, hubris and self conceit is the nemesis of most ambitious people and power mongers.
President Tinubu was naive to believe that he could probe the ministry of corruption while his own minister was sitting upon a massive official sleaze without reaction from the north. Even though Edu was the minister, the ministry, which was created for the north and is still controlled by the north could not be interfered with. All the four people facing probe are northerners, including the minister, who was rumoured to be Buhari girlfriend, and currently espoused to former Chief of Air staff, Air Marshall Saddiq Umar. And worse still, most of the beneficiaries of Bettagate are southerners. How does that smell to you if you’re a northerner?
Edu is only a victim of dirty politics of power and corruption by the Tinubu gang. The Permanent Secretary, Nr. Abel Enitan, a Tinubu appointee, is Yoruba; so why didn’t he guide and protect Edu if he was not involved? It was a clash of interests that led to the leaked memo, which exposed Edu.
President Tinubu may pride himself as a master political strategist, but he seems ignorant of our political history and the 1914 charter of Amalgamation, and the power configuration of Nigeria. He also broke a few laws of power, as proposed by Robert Greene, in The 48 Laws of Power. Law 1 says, Never attempt to outshine your master, and Law 20: Don’t commit to anyone. By committing to follow after Buhari’s policy, whose government was obnoxiously corrupt, irredentist, and vengeful, Tinubu unconscionably sold his right to be himself. He cannot, therefore, turn around to take a moral high ground over Buhari by trying to probe him. Furthermore, Law 26 requires that he keeps his hand clean. Tinubu and his minders cannot pretend Bettagate was news to them. The mention of his Chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, as Edu’s sponsor and political godfather, explains why she got such a juicy ministry with little known managerial and public service experience. Being a commissioner in a back water state like Cross River and APC women leader certainly doesn’t merit such high profile seat.
President Tinubu is the bigger victim in this saga, not Edu, because it has further reinforced public perception of him and the APC as corrupt. History now beckons on him: to expand the probe and push it to logical conclusion, which will have serious political implications for him, or forever live under its shadow. The choice is not an easy one.
Opinion
Open letter to Bola Tinubu, By Southern and Middle Belt Leaders
OPEN LETTER TO BOLA AHMED TINUBU, GCFR, PRESIDENT AND COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF OF THE ARMED FORCES, FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA BY THE SOUTHERN AND MIDDLE BELT LEADERS’ FORUM
KILLINGS IN THE MIDDLE BELT AND THREAT TO NIGERIA’S CONTINUED CORPORATE EXISTENCE: THE BUCK STOPS WITH YOU
Mr. President,
The joy expressed by you in your New Year message in welcoming your “compatriots to this brand new year 2024” cannot be understood or shared by several millions of our countrymen and women, particularly the people of Mangu, Bokkos, Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, where over 200 innocent villagers were killed by terrorists, with more than 300 persons injured, several properties destroyed and thousands of people have been displaced, between Christmas Eve, Friday 24th and Monday 26th December 2023.
The SMBLF commiserates with the affected families, and people of Plateau State, and commends the United Nations (UN), Amnesty International, the Pope, and the International Community, generally, for their unequivocal condemnation of the killings on the Plateau, while urging that the world be conscious of the grave implications of these happenings on the corporate existence of the Nigerian Federation.
The unrelenting massacre bordering on ethnic cleansing and armed occupation of the territories of the indigenous peoples of the Middle-Belt and most parts of Northern Nigeria by identified ethnic militias have shown without any doubt that the Nigerian state, its government, and security forces have continued to fail in the fundamental duty of the security and welfare of citizens as the primary purpose of government as stated in Section 14(b) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Mr. President, unfortunately, and as it was with the Buhari administration, rather than accept the reality of the danger posed to the corporate existence of the federation by an extra-territorial agenda of the Fulani ethnic nationality, backed by organized and well-armed militias, which was, since 2018, declared by Amnesty International as the “4th most deadly terrorist organization in the world”, your administration has also, now, in bad faith, dressed this evil in the false garb of “herders/farmers’ clash”, and the blood-thirsty ethnic militias as mere bandits. It is a conflict where one side, fully armed, continues to attack and kill the innocent, who are being deliberately defanged by agents of the Government.
Mr. President, your predecessor had all the facts and evidence of an ideological Fulanisation agenda but preferred to pander and prevaricate than bring justice to the victims of oppression and genocide.
The cycle of attacks, government inaction, and provable official complicity engendered a situation where no less a personality than General T. Y. Danjuma Rtd, former Chief of Army Staff and former Defence Minister, openly advised victims of terrorism to arm themselves, since the Government appears unwilling to stem the atrocities being committed against the indigenous peoples.
Commodore Kunle Olawunmi, a former member of an elite group of Intelligence officers in our military on national television posited that a list of sponsors of Terror was in the hands of the government, with names of those behind these dastardly acts in the country. In addition to the list, the then Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), admitted to having received a list of Terror Sponsors from the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Of course, nothing was done!
The audacious and reckless assertions by some prominent personalities of Fulani Extraction like Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, who ought to be more “civilized”, lent credence to the Fulanisation agenda. Nasir El-Rufai reportedly threatened that “whoever kills a Fulani herdsman, including the army, takes a death loan, repayable in 100 years” on an alleged plan by the military to dislodge a Fulani-occupied settlement on other people’s ancestral home in the outskirts of Jos, Plateau State. He warned that “if the Nigerian Army goes and removes the Fulani settlement, any person wearing Nigerian Army uniform in 14 Western African countries is at risk..”
Governor Bala Mohammed, on his part, justified the possession of AK-47 weapons by the Fulani herders as self-defense in “practicing the tradition of trans-human, pastoralism” throughout West Africa with no regard for national boundaries not to mention ancestral lands of other groups, which has no affinity to the Fulani.
The Buhari administration tried all the tricks in its wits to create Fulani settlements in other people’s territories throughout Nigeria by different strategies of “land grabbing” in the guise of RUGA, Grazing Routes, Cattle Colonies or contrived integrated agriculture Schemes, where new estates would be built for pastoralists with better amenities than the host communities whose lands would be acquired by the Federal Government, contrary to the provisions of the Constitution, which make land use regulations an exclusive state affair. The then Presidential spokesman betrayed the mind of the government when he advised the people that “it was better they released lands than lose their lives”.
The horror of the Christmas Eve massacre in Plateau State is not different from the situation in Benue where several communities, particularly in Kwande, Gwer-West, Guma, Makurdi, and Logo Local Government Areas are perennially attacked by the pampered armed Fulani ethnic militias who have taken over other people’s lands and homes.
In Kaduna State, and Southern Kaduna particularly, Chikun, Kajuru, Kachia, Zangon Kataf, Kauru, Lere, Birnin Gwari, and Giwa Local Governments are largely under the control of terrorists. The operations of these armies of occupation claimed to be foreigners were allegedly boosted by El-Rufai’s admission of payment of huge amounts of money to Fulani militants across West Africa only to end up lamenting that these associates of his invariably made Kaduna State ungovernable.
The situation in Niger State is not different, if not worse, as according to the immediate past Governor of the State, Abubakar Sani-Bello, terrorists (he called them bandits) have taken over 12 local government areas in Niger State as confirmed during his visit in 2022 to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at the Central Primary School, Gwada. The worst hit Local Governments in the state include Rafi, Munyan, Shiroro, Magama, Mashegu, Mariaga, and Wushishi some of which the terrorists not only have their flags hoisted but also collect taxes and levies, in a state bordering the FCT.
In the Zuru district of Kebbi State, terrorists are so much in control that they audaciously opened fire and killed military men deployed to the area following an earlier killing of scores of vigilantes otherwise known as Yan-Sa-Kai by the terrorists.
In Zamfara, Sokoto and Katsina, peasant farmers of the Hausa as well as other non-Fulani nationalities can no longer access their farms as a result of Fulani terrorism. The case of Zamfara is worst having been virtually rendered ungovernable except for the State capital, Gusau.
Former President Buhari deliberately handicapped himself by a deceitful mindset that people of the North-West were of the same tribes and religion and wondered why they were fighting amongst themselves.
The truth however is that the north-west geopolitical zone is most diverse in ethnic content and the war therein is orchestrated by the desire for new territorial spaces for the Fulani both within and outside Nigeria against the other ethnic nationalities especially the Hausa majority which has for ages been falsely touted as being indistinguishable from the Fulani.
SMBLF holds as indisputably self-evident that all ethnic nationalities were and have settled in their portions of Nigeria before the amalgamation and establishment of Nigeria in 1914, and thus, the current rabid territorial ambition and quest for the alteration of the demographic structures of the federation will lead to chaos and internecine wars, the end of which may be the dismemberment of the fragile Nigerian Federation.
In light of the foregoing, the SMBLF, moved by the patriotic desire for the corporate continuity of Nigeria and, the peaceful and mutually respectful coexistence of its diverse nationalities strongly urges that you, Mr. President consider the following:
1. Your government holds an honest and truthful security inquiry to determine communities wherein the original inhabitants have been displaced in the last 2 decades and enforce the immediate return and resettlement of the people in their ancestral homes.
2. Further to the above, the government should, in no distant future, close all IDP camps to end the shameful and sinful policy of building such refugee camps for the indigenous peoples while their ancestral homes are allowed to be occupied by the armed invaders.
3. That the Security agencies, including the police, the Civil Defence Corps, and others be specially trained and equipped to rise to the challenges as Nigeria is fast becoming a banana or pariah state of its kid-gloves treatment of terrorism.
4. That the Nigerian state which fought a tribal civil war to secure its corporate existence should not allow another internecine war of diverse tribes brought about by its permissive handling of provocative activities of local Fulani militias aided by collaborators from the West African sub-region and the Sahel.
5. The desire of the Fulani to be treated as an exclusive “race” cannot be allowed to continue in a free and egalitarian Nation. They should seek land for their trade in the same way other Nigerians buy and manage land and stop this sense of entitlement.
Urgent steps be taken to restructure Nigeria in line with the tenets of true federalism, to legitimize multi-level policing such that states and communities will provide commensurate security for their people.
6. That you, Mr President, should rise to the occasion and dare the powers that be; decisively deal with the perpetrators of the senseless killings, end the massacre, and guarantee the safety of lives and property of citizens in all parts of our country, especially the Middle Belt Region, and restore the dignity of citizens and national pride; for which you will ever be remembered!
Mr. President, kindly accept the assurances of our highest regards.
Signed:
Chief (Dr.) E. K. Clark, OFR, CON, Leader.
Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Leader Afenifere.
Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, MFR, OFN, CFR – President-General, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide
Dr. Pogu Bitrus, President, Middle Belt Forum
Senator Emmanuel Ibok-Essien, FNSE, National Chairman, PANDEF
Opinion
For the Record: A Journey of Great Expectations, By Alex Otti
BEING THE TEXT OF A SPEECH DELIVERED BY GOVERNOR ALEX OTTI TO NDI ABIA ON JANUARY 1, 2024, TO MARK THE CELEBRATION OF THE NEW YEAR
1. Umu nne m Ndi Abia, I joyfully welcome all of us to the New Year, 2024. We thank the Almighty God for preserving our lives over the past year and for bringing us into the joy of what promises to be a great cycle for our people.
2. We also remember our loved ones who journeyed to their final resting place and all who suffered different forms of personal tragedies in the past year. We pray for peace to the souls of the deceased, fortitude to the families of the bereaved, and restoration to all who went through painful losses in the last 12 months.
3. 2023 was a watershed moment in the political history of our great State and I am most grateful to God and the individuals and groups He used in resetting the political direction of our beloved Abia. Nothing that was achieved in our political history in the past year could have happened without the divine direction and infinite support of the Almighty who orders human events as it pleases Him. We therefore give all honour, adoration and glory to our Heavenly Father.
4. We have marched victoriously into the New Year and I join every family in the state to celebrate the joy of a new beginning. We have been called to embrace the New Year with great hope and optimism, confident that no challenge, however daunting, shall overwhelm us.
5. The past year offered us the opportunity to take back our collective destiny and I am glad we drove home the message that in a democracy, power belongs to the people. It was the year the majority came to a consensus that we had stayed for far too long on the mountain of mediocrity and failure, and needed to advance forward to reach the Promised Land.
6. Although we are still far from our desired destination, the fact, as attested to by many, including apolitical observers, and even honest partisan watchers in other political camps, is that Abia is changing for the better and a new sense of optimism is emerging about our dear state and its future.
7. With our modest accomplishments in the last six months on road reconstruction and rehabilitation, especially in Aba and Umuahia, reinvigoration of the health and education sectors, restoration of security in communities that had been previously overrun by criminal gangs, effective urban waste management, prompt payment of salaries, support to the economically poor and vulnerable amongst others, it is evident that we are on a mission to rebuild and restore the glory of our fatherland.
8. Umu nne m, you may wish to recall that while speaking to you shortly after we took the oath of office on May 29, 2023, we made a solemn commitment that we shall make regular payment of salaries and pensions a priority. It gladdens my heart to report that our workers and retirees now know exactly when their entitlements will be paid and thankfully, we have never failed them. In the New Year as we had promised, we shall review the salaries of all the employees of the State Government upwards to reflect the economic realities of the time. Work on this is in the final stages.
9. Beyond our strides in improving the social and economic conditions of the Abia public, we have also done very well in fostering harmonious relationship with the other arms of government, the legislature and the judiciary, providing all the necessary support as we consistently build trust in ways that make for robust engagements in the discharge of our constitutional responsibilities to Ndi Abia.
10. The media, members of the civil society, traditional, religious and community leaders have been very supportive in driving the message of the New Abia to all parts of the state. May I assure you that we do not take your goodwill for granted.
11. The year 2024 will be our year of consolidation on the gains made in the past 7 months. We recently signed the 2024 appropriation bill of N567.02 into law after It had been passed by the State House of Assembly. To show the direction of this government, an unprecendented 84% of this sum has been earmarked for capital expenditure including road projects, rebuilding and remodelling of schools and hospitals and a proposal to build a best-in-class medical village in the State to stem the tide of medical tourism by our citizens.
12. Beyond the huge sums which the state shall be investing in the critical sectors to spur economic growth, create employment opportunities and revive local businesses, particularly MSMEs, we have already been engaging members of the organised private sector to take advantage of our business-friendly policies to invest in the State, especially in manufacturing, trade and commerce, transportation, mass housing schemes, hospitality, sports and tourism. Our general approach as a government is to create the right environment to support the success of businesses in ways that enable job creation and the expansion of opportunities for individuals and local entrepreneurs in all parts of the state.
13. Technology has been at the heart of our transformation and reform agenda. We shall move to a new gear in 2024 starting with the digitization of the operations of our public institutions for ease of access and efficiency in service delivery. We shall also leverage the advantages of technology to drive state-wide human capital development, economic empowerment of the youth and most importantly, job creation in high reward areas, especially outside our geographical borders.
14. The world is changing rapidly and we cannot afford to be left behind. ICT offers us a pathway to sustained socio-economic development. As a government, we are keen to take advantage of the opportunities emerging therein to advance our governance objectives.
15. My office, working closely with the ministries of science and technology and digital economy and SMEs, has articulated the State’s strategic blueprint for the ICT sector. In the New Year, the components, including hands-on training and exposure, business plan competition with financial grants and seed funding to those with bankable ideas, mentorship and so much more shall be rolled out for the benefit of all interested participants.
16. Recently, I signed the Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA) bill as passed by the State House of Assembly into law. GADA, on the strength of the law setting it up, will drive the holistic development of Aba into a functional, modern mega city, supporting enterprise growth, family life and leisure as promised in our manifesto.
17. In 2024, we shall continue our policy of being attentive to the needs of the poor and vulnerable. In addition to our independent initiatives aimed at supporting economically disadvantaged individuals and families, we shall continue to honour our commitments in the various programmes of the multilateral agencies we are subscribed to, mainly ones that are targeted at persons living in chronic poverty, nursing mothers and those with difficult medical conditions.
18. The State recently secured the support of the European Union to develop a robust social register. When completed, the Abia Social Register will direct our allocation of resources to the vulnerable. Additionally, it will help relevant agencies of government to monitor how the various programmes and initiatives sponsored by the State and its Partners impact them.
19. Before the end of this month, we shall be setting up an international body of advisers known as Abia Global Economic Advisory Board, (GEAB) made up of accomplished internationally recognised experts from across the globe who will help in our journey to take our state to the world as a preferred investment destination.
20. We plan to expand our set of economic advantages as a State by working closely with the Mayors at the LGAs to make every community a major centre of production. We are currently developing a more comprehensive resource map of the State where the comparative advantage of each community shall be captured. The map shall be used as a marketing instrument to investors and development partners.
21. In the social services sector, we shall continue our strategic investments in health and education. The 2024 budget proposal has already made substantial provisions for our programmes in the two sectors with a combined allocation of more than 35% of the total budget outlay. Even with this generous spending proposal, we shall also keep our eyes on grants and other aid schemes in support of education from local and international development partners.
22. Our commitment is to close the funding gap in education and health in the first instance and then see to it that the funds are channelled to meet the most pressing needs of the sectors, paying careful attention to infrastructure, personnel recruitment and development, and the efficiency of service delivery. As I had said repeatedly, our administration is determined to make Abia the home of the most educated, healthiest and wealthiest citizens in this region.
23. Fellow Abians, as you would agree with us, our plans are grand and our commitment genuine. Our promise is that we shall never let you down.
24. As you equally know, we cannot achieve much of our grand plans for 2024 if citizens are not faithful to their civic responsibilities, particularly regular payment of taxes and other statutory financial obligations. In the New Year, we encourage you to take full advantage of the innovative structures we have put in place, including digital platforms and channels, for the regular payment of your individual and business taxes.
25. You are also expected to cooperate with the security agencies by reporting suspected criminal activities and individuals in your communities and neighbourhoods to the nearest security station for prompt action.
26. Let me repeat my earlier warning that the State Government shall not look kindly to any traditional or community leader, landlord or head of any organisation who harbours criminals. Any tolerance, subtle or open support for crime in any part of the state would be seen as an act of sabotage and the government will not hesitate to do what it must do to protect the life and property of the citizens.
27. In the new year, government will pay a lot of attention on environmental sanitation. We have done a lot to keep our towns and villages clean. However, we still see pockets of garbage and filth around us. We would appeal to everyone to join in the crusade to keep Abia clean. You will be hearing more on this from the state orientation agency.
28. You will recall that during the campaigns and up till recently, we had made a promise to pay the arrears of pensions being owed our retired civil servants by the end of 2023. It’s unfortunate to report that a few challenges have conspired to ensure that we were unable to keep this promise. Based on the figures available to us, we had arranged the funds to make good this promise. However, before making the payment, we decided to conduct a digital verification of the pensioners. To our utter shock, we found that there were pensioners who had been owed since 2014. To ensure that the verification exercise did not add extra burden to the already owed pensioners, we took it down to them at their respective wards. Those who were sick or too old, had their own verification taken to their houses. At the end of the exercise, just about a week ago, the total figure required for the payment was twice the amount we had provided. While we continue to engage the National Union of Pensioners, we believe we will be able to make the payment before the end of the first quarter of the new year. If required, we may go back to the house of assembly for necessary approvals to ensure that this payment is made.
29. Our expectation is that 2024 will be a great year for everyone. However, we must admit that we cannot make perfect predictions on what the year will bring as several factors are entirely outside our control. Our assurance to all as we begin another journey of hope and expectations is that your government will always be there for you, offering necessary support and direction to help you take advantage of the many opportunities that are to emerge in the course of the year, as well as navigate the storms of unexpected events.
30. My dear brothers and Sisters, let me use this opportunity to welcome you all to a brand-new year. Thank you for listening and have a wonderful 2024.
Dr Alex C. Otti, OFR.
Opinion
Egbewole: 62 hearty cheers to ‘Mr Efficiency’, By Kunle Akogun
The University of Ilorin is indeed getting a fresh breath of air with the advent of the Egbewole administration.
We join other well wishers to congratulate this iconic, humble and humane leader on his 62nd birthday. Dear boss, I wish you many happy returns of the day in continuous sound health in the service of the University and humanity in general.
On Boxing Day of the first anniversary of Nigeria’s flag independence, a star was born into the Egbewole family of Ile-Ife, the famed ‘Source’ and cradle of the Yoruba race. For the young Egbewole, his first name, Abdulwahab, which means ‘Servant of the Bestower’, is truly reflective of the fact that he is a great gift to humanity, especially to any organisation, macro or micro, where he has had the opportunity or privilege to serve. Indeed, ‘Mr Efficiency’, as Professor Egbewole is fondly called by his associates and mentees, has been living up to the metaphysical meaning of that name and reflecting its philosophical import. Is it as Acting Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Ilorin, between February 2010 and February 2012? Or as Director of the General Studies Division (GNS), University of Ilorin, between 2015 and 2018? Or as Governing Council member between 2015 and 2022? Or even as Chairman, UNILORIN Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)? Or as Chairman, Kwara State Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA)?
In all these and so many other positions of authority he had held at one point or the other, Professor Egbewole always distinguished and discharged himself creditably at the end of each tenure. Which is probably why his ‘bestowal’ on the University in October 2022 was justifiably hailed across all sectors of the institution and even beyond as being that of an undeniable round peg in a round hole!
That 1961 Boxing Day boy, who is now the Vice Chancellor of Nigeria’s most sought-after University, the University of Ilorin, is 62 years old today, Tuesday, 26 December! This renowned Professor of Jurisprudence and International Law is really living his name, as there appears to be a consensus of informed opinions on the campus of the better-by-far University that Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole (SAN) is indeed a worthy gift to the University of Ilorin.
Since 16 October 2022 when he mounted the saddle as the 11th Vice Chancellor, a silent revolution has been taking place in UNILORIN, which Professor Egbewole has launched a very ambitious agenda to propel to the topmost rank among its peers in Nigeria, making it one of the 10 most valued universities in Africa and in the league of the 500 top-notch universities in the world. Better couched as Vision 1–10–500, this agenda is well founded on Professor Egbewole’s SMART Mantra.
As a first step towards realising this dream, the Vice Chancellor has, within his first year in office, remarkably succeeded in bringing about substantial attitudinal change among the University’s workforce, with the achievement of a substantial level of positive disposition to work.
One of the earliest manifestations of the efficacy of the Egbewole-inspired new work ethic and staff attitudinal change was the resurgence of national and international honours and awards won in quick succession by UNILORIN lecturers and students within the first few weeks of the Vice Chancellor’s assumption of office. Added to this is the sterling performance of some of the University’s Faculties in global academic performance ranking. The World University Ranking, in a survey conducted by the Times Higher Education (THE) last September, was an exciting instance of this sterling performance by the University of Ilorin within Professor Egbewole’s first 365 days in office. In that survey, our University moved a step ahead, from its previous seventh position, to become the sixth among its peers in the country.
The University of Ilorin is indeed getting a fresh breath of air with the advent of the Egbewole administration. His humanistic approach to management, especially with regard to the recent reduction of school charges and the 25 per cent rebate thereof given to the children of staff, has been generally hailed by the University’s stakeholders as a veritable testament to responsive management. Also, the re-invention of the University’s administrative superstructure, sustained academic excellence, stellar research breakthroughs, massive infrastructural development, and rigorous internationalisation drive, are some of the high points that are bound to define the essential Egbewole years.
The Vice Chancellor is definitely a ‘Prophet’ with honours in his home. This accounts for the Ooni of Ife’s frequent lavish encomiums on Dr Egbewole whenever an opportunity presents itself to speak about the consummate professor of Law. On one of such occasions, a civic reception he hosted for the renowned scion of The Source at the Enuwa Palace Square, Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi described Professor Egbewole as “a personal pride” to him and the ancient city, saying it is a thing of joy for Ile-Ife to have been blessed with such an intellectual giant.
The prominent royal father pointed out that the position of Vice Chancellor is not the end of appointments for Professor Egbewole, saying that he foresees ministerial, ambassadorial and other top-notch government appointments for him after his tenure at the University of Ilorin.
Oba Ogunwusi prayed fervently for Professor Egbewole’s success in his assignment as Vice Chancellor. Short of formally conferring an Ife title on the erudite Professor of Jurisprudence and International Law, the Ooni, on that occasion, proclaimed Professor Egbewole the ‘Osupa of Ile-Ife’, which literally means “the Shining Light”.
The Vice Chancellor was trained at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile-Ife, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree (LL.B) in 1984. He immediately proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, Lagos, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1985. He went back to the renamed Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ife in 1988 for his Master’s degree in Law, which he earned in 1989.
Professor Egbewole capped his brilliant academic credentials with a doctorate degree in Law from the University of Ilorin in 2009.
He had earlier joined the services of the University of Ilorin in 1997 as Lecturer II in the Department of Jurisprudence and International Law. He rose through the ranks and attained the peak of the academic career on 1 October, 2012 when he was elevated to the rank of Professor of Jurisprudence and International Law.
Professor Egbewole has held several academic, administrative, and even trade union positions in the University, as well as in his professional circle.
The Vice Chancellor, who was conferred with the prestigious legal title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) in 2018, is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators (NICArb), the Society for Peace Studies and Practice (SPSP), and the Chartered Institute of Management and Leadership (CIML).
Professor Egbewole, who is the Secretary-General of the Association of West African Universities (AWAU), is happily married to Hajia Muibat Adeola Egbewole and the marriage is blessed with four children.
We join other well wishers to congratulate this iconic, humble and humane leader on his 62nd birthday. Dear boss, I wish you many happy returns of the day in continuous sound health in the service of the University and humanity in general.
Kunle Akogun is the director, Corporate Affairs, University of Ilorin.
Tags
Trending
-
Headlines8 hours ago
Betta Edu: Peter Obi seeks wider probe, says minister’s suspension not enough
-
Nation20 hours ago
Expansion work on Owerrinta, Onu-Imo roads to commence soon – Abia govt
-
Business9 hours ago
CBN gives reasons for dissolution of boards of Union, Keystone, Polaris, Titan Trust banks
-
Nation5 hours ago
TB Joshua’s daughter says she was constantly abused by late prophet
-
Economy1 day ago
Nigeria’s inflation to ease in 2024 – World Bank
-
Business5 hours ago
‘He’s on duty,’ Zenith Bank dismisses report of EFCC arrest of GMD, Onyeagwu
-
Politics1 day ago
‘I’m hurt,’ Shaibu fumes as Edo PDP stakeholders endorse Ighodalo
-
Economy6 hours ago
Human capital development critical in repositioning NASENI – Halilu