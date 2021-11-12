OBINNA EZUGWU

Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga, has congratulated Prof Charles Soludo, Anambra State governor-elect, on his victory in Saturday’s governorship election in the state, noting that his victory would inspire Igbo youths.

The group in a congratulatory statement signed by Ifeanyi Igwebike Mbanefo, its Publicity Secretary on Wednesday, hailed Soludo as a man of talent who is very hard working and will deliver good governance to Anambra people.

Aka Ikenga also commended the state electorate for the orderly and peaceful manner the election was conducted, noting that “One of the most important aspects of our nascent democracy is the possibility of electing leaders through a fair, open and transparent ballot.”

According to the statement, “The just concluded process, despite its obvious shortcomings and tension soaked campaign, represents a celebration, more than a competition, of the organising principles of Ndi Igbo — that a man of talent and hardworking can rise from a humble background to the pinnacle of power. Prof. C. C. Soludo, fondly called “Charlie Nwa Mgbafor” has raised the bar for every hardworking Igbo person.

“This victory will inspire our youths and make our governors to sit up and think about governance and their legacy. For the same reason, local government administrations will be lifted up, because by strengthening the overall governance every other facet and level of leadership will be impacted.

“We have no doubt that Soludo will strengthen the pillars of peace and security, development and human rights for the benefit of our peoples and our ancestral home, Alaigbo.”

Aka Ikenga said Soludo’s election is step in the process of the revitalization of Anambra State and Alaigbo in general.

“Aka Ikenga Ndi Igbo, a high-integrity, independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan political and policy think tank that prioritises Ndi Igbo in all spaces would like to congratulate you, the Governor-elect, on his resounding victory,” the group said.

“For the first time in history, he has made it possible for Ndi Anambra to dream lofty dreams again, to hope and be confident in their future just by reason of your past and previous performance. Economists and investment analysts say that past record is not an indication of future performance. But Ndi Anambra are shrewd enough to know that the cockerel that will crow starts as a chick. Soludo has been a marker candidate from secondary school when he passed with distinction to university where he graduated with a First Class Degree and to the Central Bank of Nigeria where he won the Best Central Banker of the world.

“This election is therefore also another step in the process of the revitalization of Anambra State and Alaigbo. We have expressed our special thanks to the candidates of the rival political parties for their spirited campaigns which they ended in grace.”