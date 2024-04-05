Connect with us

Business

You stopped service of charges on Binance chief, FIRS accuses EFCC
Advertisement

Business

Exit of Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso will cost us $1bn — ECOWAS

Business

Wife of detained Binance executive writes Nigerian govt, seeks husband's release

Business

Egbeda, Anifowoshe, Ojodu: NERC lists areas affected by electricity tariff hike in Lagos

Business

Arraignment of Binance chiefs shifted to April as FG fails to perfect service

Business

Binance executive in Abuja Court over ‘money laundering’

Business

FY 2023: Transcorp Power grows profit by 75%, declares dividend of N3.13.

Business

Unilever declares 75 kobo dividend to shareholders, PAT grows by 88.94%

Business

Nigerian stock market declines further, closes 0.32% lower

Business

Electricity customers reach 12.12m in Q4 2023 – NBS

Business

You stopped service of charges on Binance chief, FIRS accuses EFCC

Published

1 hour ago

on

You stopped service of charges on Binance chief, FIRS accuses EFCC

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), which is prosecuting the case of two Binance executives held by Nigerian government over ‘tax evation’ has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of stopping service of charges on the accused.

Recall that the scheduled arraignment of Binance Holdings Limited and two of its executives, Tigran Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla, who escaped from custody, was stalled on Thursday over a complaint that one of the executives had not been served with the charge sheet.

Counsel for the FIRS, Moses Ideh, told the court that the EFCC denied the court bailiff access to the detained Binance executive.

News continues after this Advertisement

Ideh said the bailiff was unable to serve the charge sheet on Gambaryan, who was in the custody of the EFCC.

“My Lord, we have not been able to serve a copy of the charge on the second defendant. We mobilised the court bailiff to serve the second defendant but he was denied access, too,” he said.

He, therefore, made an oral application to serve the charge sheet on Gambaryan in the courtroom, through his lawyer, Chukwuka Ikwuazo (SAN).

As Ikwuazo raised no objection to the application, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja granted it.

The FIRS lawyer then urged the judge to stand the case down or adjourn to give Ikwuazo time to study the charges and prepare his client’s defence.

The judge, in his ruling, settled for an adjournment instead of a stand-down.

“In the light that he has just been served, he should be allowed time to study the charges. The matter is hereby adjourned till April 19 for arraignment,” the judge held.

In the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/115/2024, the FIRS alleged that Binance Holdings Limited failed to register with its agency, thereby evading taxes.

The FIRS also alleged that while the firm was offering taxable services to subscribers on its trading platform, it failed to issue invoices to its subscribers for the purposes of determining and payment of its value-added taxes.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *