Two US Members of Congress, Representative French Hill (Republican) and Representative Chrissy Houlahan (Democrat) visited detained American citizen and Binance employee, Tigran Gambaryan at the Kuje Detention facility on June 19th 2024 and have posted a video on social media calling for his release, according to a statement.

Announcing the visit on his X account, Representative Hill said, “Yesterday, @RepHoulahan and I visited with US citizen Tigran Gambaryan in Kuje Prison in Nigeria. We found him suffering from the conditions there, as he has malaria and double pneumonia, and he reports that he has lost significant weight. Even worse, he’s being denied access to adequate medical attention.

“Although I am pleased that Nigeria dropped tax evasion charges against Tigran on 6/14, it’s my view that he’s being wrongfully detained on charges related to money laundering.

“Tigran has devoted his professional life to fighting money laundering and tax evasion, having spent ten years as an IRS Special Agent where he successfully led cyber and financial crime investigations.

“Further, at the time of his arrest, he was working as a contract employee at Binance and was instrumental in criminal investigations and compliance in cooperation with Nigerian authorities.

“On 6/4, I joined a letter with@RepMcCormick and 16 other colleagues to @POTUS, @SecBlinken, and @StateSPEHA urging for Tigran’s immediate release. Two days later, over 100 former federal prosecutors and agents wrote to @SecBlinken further urging @StateDept to use all means available to secure his release.

“Tigran must be immediately granted a humanitarian release, the remaining charges dropped, and he must return home to America where he belongs.”

In the video Representative Houlahan said “We did find pretty difficult conditions… he was under clearly a lot of stress and his health is not very good.” She continued that she hopes “we will be able to put the full force of America behind us to make sure that he is returned home safely.”

EFCC TRIAL CONTINUES

Yesterday the cross examination of a witness from the Nigerian SEC began, it will continue in court today. Yuki Gambaryan released this statement yesterday:

“Since the FIRS charges were dropped last week and they agreed to serve those charges solely on Binance, I do not see why the EFCC cannot do the same. It is time for the Nigerian authorities to do the right thing and let my innocent husband go.

“I am also once again calling on the US government to intervene more forcefully. Tigran’s and my own tax dollars get sent to Nigeria in aid every year. Nigeria is supposed to be an ally. I refuse to believe that our State Department cannot do more to have an innocent American citizen released.”

