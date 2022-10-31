2023: Anambra monarchs deny endorsing Atiku Abubakar

Monarchs from Idemili North and South local government areas of Anambra State have denied endorsing Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the 2023 election.

In a statement on Sunday by chairman of the forum of royal fathers, Igwe Chuma Agbala, and the vice-chairman, Igwe Nick Obi, the traditional rulers said the trending report was a misrepresentation of what happened at Ogidi during their quarterly meeting.

They explained that what happened was that one of their illustrious sons, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, visited them during the said meeting and informed them of his new position in his party, the PDP, as the presidential campaign coordinator and nothing more.

The monarchs said they were surprised that some people twisted the account of what happened at the meeting for reasons best known to them; adding that they were totally embarrassed by that ugly development.

Their statement read: “The publication or information circulating in the news media of the purported endorsement of the PDP presidential candidate is not true.

“The fact is that the Idemili North and South Traditional Rulers Forum held its quarterly meeting at the Idemili North local government headquarters, Ogidi where Chief Obiora Okonkwo came and said that he was appointed as one of the PDP Anambra State coordinators.

“That was it, and there was nothing like the endorsement of any political party or its flag bearer.

“We, the traditional rulers of Idemili North and South, do not indulge in partisan politics and as such would not endorse or move to endorse any political party’s candidate. We are royal fathers and hence are fathers to all.”