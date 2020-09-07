By OBINNA EZUGWU

The Yoruba World Congress (YWC), an umbrella body of all Yoruba people across the globe, has denied issuing any state of the nation address on the position of Yoruba people in the country, clarifying that it has nothing to with any individual claiming to be head of its leadership council.

The YWC which made the clarification in a statement by its secretary general, Professor Anthony Kila, said it remained a content based global organisation populated by disciplined and principled members with “a clear sense of history with accurate records and that holds in high esteem the Yoruba dignity, image and unity.

“Our attention has been drawn to a declaration being circulated on a social medium labeled *YORUBA WORLD CONGRESS (YWC) STATE OF THE NATION ADDRESS OF 1ST SEPTEMBER, 2020 AND THE SUN NEWSPAPER REPORTAGE FAUX PAS*

“The undated declaration was signed by someone claiming to sign for the ‘YWC Leadership council,'” the statement read.

“We wish to assure our alarmed members and all people of goodwill that the Yoruba World Congress does not have a ‘YWC Leadership Council’ and that the name appended to the said declaration does not feature anywhere on the YWC organigramme.”

The congress maintained that it has no member registered as head of leadership council and warned the public to be weary of those using its name to pursue personal agenda.

“We do not even have any member registered with such name with YWC,” it said.

“It is hence important that we warn all to desist from using titles or assuming roles not legitimately conferred on them.

“Let also use this opportunity to warn the general public to be wary of those illegitimately conferring positions linked to the YWC to innocent and well-intentioned Yoruba people.

“The process of joining the YWC remains by visiting our website (https://yorubaworldcongress.org/) and filling the registration form from anywhere in the world.”