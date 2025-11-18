League of Nigerian Columnists mourns Dan Agbese, calls him a beacon of journalism

The League of Nigerian Columnists (LNC) has expressed profound grief over the passing of Mr. Dan Agbese, describing the veteran journalist and Newswatch co-founder as a “beacon of excellence” and one of Nigeria’s most respected voices in public discourse.

In a statement made available to Business Hallmark on Monday by Akogun Tola Adeniyi, convener of the league, the LNC praised Agbese’s integrity, clarity of thought, and professional bravery, saying his departure marks the end of an era in Nigerian journalism.

“Dan Agbese was more than a reporter or editor; he was a steward of public trust,” the statement read. “He helped shape the national conversation with wisdom, calm authority, and unwavering dedication to truth. His analytical depth and disciplined judgment set standards that generations of writers and commentators continue to aspire to.”

The league highlighted Agbese’s role in fostering responsible journalism, noting that he wrote without malice, debated without rancour, and held power to account without theatrics. He was awarded the LNC Fellowship in 2021, the highest honour for columnists in Nigeria.

“His legacy teaches the enduring value of responsible writing, intellectual honesty, and commitment to serving the public good,” the statement added.

The LNC extended condolences to Agbese’s family, colleagues, and friends, affirming that his memory will continue to inspire Nigerian journalists.

“Nigeria has lost a thoughtful voice, journalism has lost a beacon, and we, as columnists, have lost one of our finest,” the league said.