Connect with us

Nation

League of Nigerian Columnists mourns Dan Agbese, calls him a beacon of journalism
Advertisement

Nation

Outrage as Atiku, others fault military over death of Brig. Gen. Uba 

Nation

Catholic priest, many others abducted in Kaduna as gunmen attack parish community, one killed

Nation

ISWAP claims it executed Brigadier General M. Uba after Borno ambush

Nation

Police Refute Assassination Attempt on Lt. Yerima, Release Body-Cam Footage as Military Group Demands Probe

Nation

Veteran Journalist and Newswatch Co-Founder Dan Agbese Dies at 81

Nation

Bandits Kill Vice-Principal, Abduct 25 Female Students in Kebbi School Assault

Nation

FCT Police Reject Claims Naval Officer Yerima Was Targeted After Clash With Wike

Nation

Army confirms Borno Boko Haram ambush, says two soldiers, two JTF members killed 

Nation

Elation as Ogun commissions Akute-Ajuwon-Alagbole road

Nation

League of Nigerian Columnists mourns Dan Agbese, calls him a beacon of journalism

Published

1 hour ago

on

League of Nigerian Columnists mourns Dan Agbese, calls him a beacon of journalism

The League of Nigerian Columnists (LNC) has expressed profound grief over the passing of Mr. Dan Agbese, describing the veteran journalist and Newswatch co-founder as a “beacon of excellence” and one of Nigeria’s most respected voices in public discourse.

In a statement made available to Business Hallmark on Monday by Akogun Tola Adeniyi, convener of the league, the LNC praised Agbese’s integrity, clarity of thought, and professional bravery, saying his departure marks the end of an era in Nigerian journalism.

“Dan Agbese was more than a reporter or editor; he was a steward of public trust,” the statement read. “He helped shape the national conversation with wisdom, calm authority, and unwavering dedication to truth. His analytical depth and disciplined judgment set standards that generations of writers and commentators continue to aspire to.”

The league highlighted Agbese’s role in fostering responsible journalism, noting that he wrote without malice, debated without rancour, and held power to account without theatrics. He was awarded the LNC Fellowship in 2021, the highest honour for columnists in Nigeria.

“His legacy teaches the enduring value of responsible writing, intellectual honesty, and commitment to serving the public good,” the statement added.

The LNC extended condolences to Agbese’s family, colleagues, and friends, affirming that his memory will continue to inspire Nigerian journalists.

“Nigeria has lost a thoughtful voice, journalism has lost a beacon, and we, as columnists, have lost one of our finest,” the league said.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (148) #UBA (180) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (403) Alex Otti (614) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (342) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1002) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (187) dollar (137) Donald Trump (105) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (132) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (172) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (312) Olusegun Obasanjo (137) Osun State (143) PDP (181) Peter Obi (678) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement