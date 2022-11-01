Professor Banji Akintoye, leader of a secessionist group, Ilana Omo Oodua, has expressed confidence that the Yoruba people of Nigeria will have their own country by the end of 2022.

This is as he raised the alarm over the alleged invasion of some parts of South-West Nigeria by foreign terrorists.

Akintoye who spoke on Tuesday while addressing the Ilana Omo Oodua Congress in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, added that “foreign terrorists” have invaded the South-West region.

According to him, the “foreign terrorists that Fulani has brought are now in our territory”.

He described the Nigerian system as faulty, saying there is a need for the actualisation of the Yoruba Nation.

The popular historian expressed confidence that it would be achieved by the end of 2022, saying, “Before the end of December, we will have our own country.”

Akintoye urged Yoruba descendants to “demand change” and “improvement”, saying Nigeria is in serious danger.