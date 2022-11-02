A policewoman, Olorunsogo Bamidele, has accused Matthew Ajayi, her colleague at the Ode Omu Division Headquarters in Osun State, of assault.

In a video on social media Bamidele alleged that Ajayi asked her to be his lover, but she refused on the grounds that she is a married woman.

She said, “What is my offence? He started beating me to the extent, he stripped me. Look at my chest, arms, everywhere, there are injuries. He’s Ajayi Matthew. He asked me out, that I should ‘befriend’ him. I said no, that I’m a married woman.

“He started blackmailing me, claiming that he’s my lover, which is not true. My writer was there, two constables and ten civilians.”

