Yolanda, actor Karibi Fubara’s widow marks his posthumous birthday

Yolanda Okereke, stylist and widow of actor, Karibi Fubara, has marked his posthumous birthday with a note to him on the occasion.

Fubara died last December after a battle with cancer.

Sharing a video to mark his posthumous birthday, Okereke said, “It’s your birthday today. I know birthdays aren’t really your thing but this one is special. Because I know you are dancing to Bobby Brown’s Every Little Step in heaven or Silk Soni’s Leave The Door Open and the angels are cheering you on. I’m happy you are in a good place and filled with so much joy. Everyday is a good day. Some better than others. I’ve had the chance to do something better as you would want me to.

“Its not the same with you not around, but I know you are still with me and still with us. I am not sad, I am happy because the world got to experience you and kept a piece of you in their hearts. I do not go by what I feel, I go by what I believe, knowing you were here.”