Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, alias Bobrisky, a crossdresser, has claimed to have flown a hairstylist all the way from UK to Nigeria to make his hair ahead of his birthday.

Bobrisky who will be turning 31 on Wednesday, August 31, has been boasting about the birthday on social media.

He posted a video of the hairstylist posing with three luggage at the airport as she expressed how excited he was to come to Nigeria for his birthday.

He wrote, “If you think is easy fly a hairstylist from uk to style ur hair @hairfromus safe landing baby”