BY EMEKA EJERE

The remains of the fallen Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, would be buried on Saturday, April 24, his widow Dr. Okei-Odumakin announced on Monday in Lagos.

According to her: “The rites will span three days, starting from Thursday, April 22, Friday 23 and Saturday, April, 24”, Odumakin, a rights activist stated.

“There would be day of tributes and Service of Songs at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm while his body lies in state on Thursday, April, 22.

“On Friday 23, his body departs Lagos for Moro, his country home, in Ife North Local Government Area of Osun.

“There will be a Christian wake keep by 5:00 pm at the Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro, which will be followed by a Candle light procession,” the widow said.

Okei- Odumakin disclosed there would be Lying in State at Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro by 8: 00 am on April 24

“This will be followed by a funeral service by 10:00 am after which his remains will be committed to Mother Earth at a private interment,” she said.

The late Afenifere spokesperson, 54, died on Friday, April 2, after battling with respiratory problems occasioned by COVID-19 complications.

(NAN)