Olusesan Laoye

At last the former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Ambassador Taufeek Arapaja has emerged the the National Deputy Chairman South West of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a keenly contested election between him and Dr. Eddy Olafeso, who was occupying the position before he resigned to contest the governorship primaries of the party in the last governorship election last year in Ondo state

Arapaja achieved a narrow victory, scoring 343 votes to beat Olafeso who had 330 votes, while 10 void votes were recorded

The election and victory of Arapaja brought to an end the imbroglio between the Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose and the incumnent Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde over the leadership of the party in the zone.

Fayose who sensed the defeat of his candidate Olafeso before the election, displayed the spirit of sportsmanship, when he went straight to embrace Makinde when he entered.

To the amazement of all in the hall, Fayose who had earlier on several ocasions insisted that Makinde can’t be his leader, told the delegates that Makinde remains their father in the South West PDP