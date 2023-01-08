The government of Kogi State has queried Abdul Rahman Ado Ibrahim, Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, over his failure to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari during his visit to the state.

Buhari visited the state on December 29 to inaugurate some completed projects.

In a query letter signed by Enimola Eniola, the state director of chieftaincy affairs, the state government said the traditional ruler’s refusal to receive Buhari is a deliberate action capable of bringing Kogi state and Ebiraland to “grave disrepute”, adding that the monarch has shown disdain and disloyalty to the office of the governor.

The letter noted, “Specifically, you were aware through many fora of the glorious visit of Mr. President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari to Okene on 29th December, 2022 to commission landmark projects executed by our dear Governor, His Excellency, Alh. Yahaya Bello. In a flagrant disregard to the persons and high offices of the President and the Governor, you bluntly refused to come out and receive the President at the designated venue rightly approved by the Executive Governor of the State.

“It might interest you to note that official courtesy demands that when a personality of a President occupying the highest office in the land is visiting or even passing through the State, the Governor and top Public Officers including topmost Traditional Rulers are expected to receive him as a mark of respect for him and the Office he occupies.

“It is on record that in time past, Topmost Traditional Rulers including the President, Kogi State Council of Chiefs do receive the Governor of the State on his return from critical missions undertaken on behalf of the State. But, you have chosen to disdain the office of the Executive Governor, and this time, you did it with effrontery before the number one citizen of Nigeria.

“This action of yours is an act of insubordination and disloyalty to the President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces, the Executive Governor of Kogi State and the entire Ebira nation as a whole. It portends grave danger to the Security of the State and laying bad precedence for Traditional Institution of the State.”

The state government, therefore, has directed the traditional ruler to forward a written explanation within 48 hours on why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

It added that oral explanations may also be required when a panel is set up to study the case.