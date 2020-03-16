It was a grand gathering of writers, scholars and activists at the Odia Ofeimun at 70 Celebrations held on Monday at the Julius Berger Hall of the University of Lagos, Akoka, Yaba.

Chaired by Minister of the Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the session had in attendance several notable activists, writers and politicians.

They included former Ondo State Governor, Dr Rahman Mimiko, Barrister Femi Falana, SAN, Chief Wale Oshun, Professor Onnokome Okome, Prof. Ogaga Ifowodo, Ms Molara Wood, Professor G.G Darah and Professor Femi Falana.

Others were Ms. Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett, Mr Tunde Fagbenle, Prof. Hope Eghagha, Prof Duro Oni and Mr Owei Lakemfa.

In his keynote address, Ofeimun’s long time friend and associate, Professor Biodun Jeyifo, lauded the writer for taking positions in defence of his constituency, the poor and disadvantaged people of Nigeria, saying that he had not only been faithful to his craft as a writer but that he has equally been able to keep a brave and dignified face in spite of all the odds that his choices have brought upon him, given the realities of the Nigerian environment.

Speaking earlier, Aregbesola had called attention to the need to provide a more conducive environment for intellectual workers, even as he reminded the celebrant that there were many who were still waiting for him to write and publish a blockbuster on his life and relationship with

One of the highlights of the event was the cutting of the 70th Anniversary birthday cake by Ofeimun and his friends.

Other details to follow…