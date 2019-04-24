Working visit: Tinubu shuns Buhari in Lagos 

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was conspicuously missing during President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Lagos State on Wednesday.

Buhari who touched down in Lagos in the morning hours of Wednesday, was received by the State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and other government officials.

The President had come on a working visit and was scheduled to commission a number of projects done by the Ambode administration, including the new Ayinke House, the ongoing Oshodi Transport Interchange, the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Road and 820 medium/high capacity transport buses.

Also handy to receive the President were governors of Ekiti, Ogun, Adamawa, Oyo, deputy governor Edo, as well as Lagos State Governor-Elect, Babajide Sanwo-olu, among others, while Tinubu was absent.

Although Business Hallmark could not yet ascertain the reason for the former governor’s absent, a source said it may not be unconnected with the fact that the projects being commissioned are Ambode’s projects.