Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said party members who wish to get appointments and contracts in his administration must ensure the party wins in their polling units.

Abubakar spoke on Wednesday at a town hall meeting with stakeholders and members of the party in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun.

According to the former vice president, the PDP can only win the presidential election if members work for the party’s victory in their various polling units.

He said joining in the campaign train of candidates is not enough reason for them to get appointments and contracts.

“You are all members of the PDP and supporters of the PDP. You want the PDP to return to power, please I beg of you, make sure you win your polling booths,” he said.

“The fact that you are following the governorship candidate or the senatorial candidate or the house of representatives candidate or the presidential candidate to campaign is not a qualification that you will get an appointment.

“It is not a qualification that you will get a contract whether at the local government level, state or federal level.

“The only way, as far as I am concerned; if I am president, if you come and say you want a job or you want a contract, I will ask you to let me have the result of your polling booth and that is what I am going to direct to everybody because unless we do that, we will not win the elections.

“You cannot be following the governor to all the places or the senator to all the places and then you don’t win your polling booth and you come and say you want to be a minister or you want to get this contract.

“So, please as members of our party, let us make sure that we go back to our constituencies and make sure that we deliver our polling units.”