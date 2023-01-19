Nyesom Wike, Rivers State governor says the presidential candidate himself and his political allies will support is someone adjudged to have integrity, who keeps his word and will not renege on any agreement brokered.

Wike made the remarks on Wednesday at Rumuji-Odegwe town where the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held a rally to flag-off its campaign in Emohua local government area of the state.

The governor enjoined leaders of the state like Ohna Sergeant Awuse, who declared party stalwarts in the state anxiously waiting for directive on the presidential election, to continue to exercise patience while the decision on preferred presidential candidate is concluded soon.

“Chief Awuse has said we are tired of waiting. Indeed we are tired of waiting. But don’t worry. You’ve been patient. Your being patient will not be taken for granted. The bell will soon ring. When you hear the bell, listen to where the bell is coming from and go and do what you have been told to do,” he said.

“I can assure you all these buccaneers, all these vampires, we will teach them a lesson. All those who said Rivers State is not important, we’ll tell them that Rivers State is important. If you play with us, we’ll play with you. If they play with us, we’ll play with them. Enough is enough.

“So, let me apologise and plead with Ohna, Nne-New-Eli Emohua Local Government, it is almost time, endure. Very soon you’ll hear and I can assure them, no going back.”

The governor argued that the state has what it takes to withstand those he described as buccaneers and vampires already in the stock-in-trade of selling their conscience for pot of pottage.

Speaking on the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, Wike asserted that he has been part of his administration, well knowledgeable of working government and posed to consolidate on the gains recorded.

The governor said together with Fubara he has scheduled a meeting with Julius Berger Nigeria PLC to finalise the award of contract to dualised the Emohua by East-West Road to Tema in Asari-Toru LGA. This, according to him, will be in addition to other projects his administration has delivered in Emohua Local Government Area.

He mentioned that the Emohua Secondary School demolished by the administration of his predecessor is being reconstructed.

Wike said some other projects delivered in the area by his administration include the Isiodu road, Rumuodogo one and two roads, Elele-Alimini internal roads, Campus of Rivers State University sited in the area, Eba- Isiokpo road and the Akpabu -Odido road.