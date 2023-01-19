Abia 2023: Abiriba, Nkporo endorse Alex Otti for governor 

Abiriba, famously referred to as “Small London”, was one of the earliest communities in Abia State, to openly endorse the candidacy of Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Dr. Alex Otti, in the 2023 election.

Stakeholders in Abiriba politics had led Otti to the palace of His Royal Majesty, Eze Kalu Kalu Ogbu, the Enachioken of Abiriba, last year December, where the paramount ruler and his council of Ndi Ezes endorsed Otti as their preferred candidate, on behalf of the community.

Giving reasons why the people of Abiriba, noted for their commerce and industry, adopted Otti as their preferred candidate, one of the prominent chiefs, Chief Nwaka Inem, the Enyioha of Abiriba, said Otti has been instrumental in attracting development to Abiriba even without being in government.

He recalled how the Labour Party candidate while serving as an Executive Director at First Bank of Nigeria used his good office to establish the first and only bank branch in the community within six months, when most of the commercial banks the community approached declared the venture as not commercially viable.

Inem said the people of Abiriba trust the integrity, credibility, character, capacity and competence of Dr. Otti to deliver on his promise because, according to him, “we have tested him and found him worthy of our collective votes; he’s a man of his word”.

And with less than two months to the governorship election, Abiriba is already celebrating the Alex Otti victory at the polls.

This was clearly demonstrated yesterday, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, while the campaign train of the LP governorship candidate rumbled into Abiriba, on the second of a two-day tour of the Arochukwu-Ohafia Local Government Area.

From the palace of the Enachioken, where Otti and his entourage made their first stop, to the Erinma Hall in Amaeke, where the Labour Party team met with men, women and youths of Abiriba and finally at the valley view home of a stakeholder, Chief Ndukwo Etim (Omena Nwanta), Eyeni Abiriba Istanbul, Abiriba was in a party mood, celebrating Otti’s early victory at the 2023 governorship polls.

The affluent, young entrepreneur, Ndukwo, did not hold back anything as he opened his doors so wide to accommodate the entire trail of the LP gubernatorial candidate, who had also visited the neighbouring community of Nkporo, where he met with Eze Patrick Ogbuagu, Ezeaja of Nkporo Kingdom, other Ezes and the people of Nkporo, as part of his tour of the LGA.

Ndukwo did not stop at just furnishing the table with choice meals and drinks with pulsating afro pop tunes by some of Nigeria’s best, he also furnished Alex Otti’s convoy vehicles with the sum of two million Naira to fuel their tanks.

Elated Otti, who was accompanied on the campaign by his dutiful wife, Mrs. Priscilla Otti, thanked the people and council of Ndi Ezes in both Abiriba and Nkporo for the honour of their endorsement, promising that his government will bring meaningful developments to the communities as well as create wealth for the people.

He particularly thanked Chief Ndukwo for the “wonderful reception” he (Ndukwo) accorded him and his entourage at his country home in Amogudu, Abiriba.

Also, on Otti’s entourage were his running mate, Engr Ikechukwu Emetu; LP state chairman, Ceekay Igara; State Campaign Council Coordinator, Hon Iheanacho Obioma; Hon Mkpa Oju Uka, Ohafia North State Constituency candidate and Hon Ibe Okwara Osonwa, Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency candidate and other members of LP and campaign organisation.