Wilfred Ndidi sustains injury, could be out for days 

Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was substituted at half-time against Nottingham Forest after feeling his hamstring and could be out for days.

Leicester are, however hopeful he will be able to feature against Bournemouth despite being substituted at half-time in the 4-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Ndidi did not re-emerge for the second period at the King Power Stadium on Monday night, with Boubakary Soumare taking his place.

Brendan Rodgers confirmed after the game that Ndidi hurt his hamstring, the same injury that had seen him withdrawn from Nigeria duty during the international break.

But while he was substituted, there are no concerns that it will rule him out for an extended period.

“He felt his hamstring a little bit,” Rodgers said on Ndidi. “We think he’ll be okay. He came out of the international break with that, so we just needed to protect him.”