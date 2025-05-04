The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has decried the action of a group of women loyal to suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, over their walkout on the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, during an empowerment programme in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The minister stated that the action was nothing short of “show of shame” and an embarrassment to the people of Rivers State.

Business Hallmark earlier reported that the women, headed by some axed local government vice-chairmen loyal to Governor Fubara, staged a walked out of the venue after reportedy being sidelined and replaced on the programme list by loyalists of Wike.

The event, which took place at the EUI Centre in GRA, Port Harcourt, was organised under the Renewed Hope Initiative and aimed to empower 500 women across the state.

Wike, who is currently in China on official engagements, issued a statement on Saturday through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media, Lere Olayinka.

He described the walkout as a direct insult to the offices of the President and First Lady and offered an unreserved apology to President Bola Tinubu and his wife on behalf of the people of Rivers State.

“As for me and those who subscribe to my leadership, we condemn in totality yesterday’s show of shame, and we apologise to our First Lady for the embarrassing conduct of those few women who do not represent the character and ideals of the people of Rivers State,” the statement partly read.

The former Rivers State Governor also alleged that the walkout was sponsored by his successor, Governor Fubara, adding that his “shenanigans” — referring to the incident — would not bring peace to the state.

He urged Fubara to “demonstrate honesty by being bold enough to tell President Tinubu what exactly he wants,” stating that the governor’s actions contradicted his peace appeals.

“It is not enough to be visiting people to plead for peace; those who genuinely want peace must work and act for it. These are the same people pleading for peace, yet doing things contrary to their words.

“How can you claim to want peace and at the same time sponsor people to insult everyone, including the President and his wife? All these shenanigans will not bring peace, and I am sure they know that — because they are not sincere in their back-and-forth calls for peace,” he added.