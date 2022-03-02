Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that his administration has decide to pursue stomach infrastructure because he has completed physical infrastructure.

Stomach infrastructure is a term used to refer to welfare packages given to citizens often with the intention to get their votes during elections .

Wike who stated this, yesterday, at the inauguration of the Oro-Abali Flyover at Kaduna Street Junction along the Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway in Port Harcourt, noted having invested in physical infrastructure, which, according to him, is expected to bring economic growth and engender socio-economic development, it was necessary to pay attention to the people.

He added that his projects have been attracting investors to the state.

“Now that we have done virtually everything we have promised Rivers people, this is the time now we have to play politics of stomach infrastructure,” the governor said.

Wike, according to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, argued that nobody could say that his administration had not delivered projects, improved security and promoted peaceful coexistence within the state.

“People think when you are in government, from first day, you should be sharing money. I said I wouldn’t do that.

“I have to work for the people of the state. Now that we have worked, the remaining period will be to feed your stomach,” he said.

The governor described welfare as an important aspect of governance as it implies empowerment of the people economically, saying: “There is time for everything. Now, the time has come. We have to start to empower our people. The empowerment is for those who have been patient.

“As a government, when there is unemployment, some people bring out what they called welfare scheme to be able to cushion the level of poverty in the society. That is what we are going to apply here.”

Performing the inauguration of the Oro-Abali Flyover project, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said he was elated to commission yet another beautiful project of Governor Wike, delivered to address critical transportation problem in the area.

“What he is doing in terms of urban renewal is something I can say is only comparable to what is in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

“The difference is that this is being planned in a manner that is really judiciously using Rivers money without any burden of loan.”

Rivers State Commissioner of Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi, explained that Oro-Abali Flyover was undertaken by Wike’s administration to solve vehicular traffic situation in Port Harcourt and its environs.

He said the dualised flyover would make commuting easier, support and promote commerce as well as serve as foundation for opportunities that would engender wealth creation.

The Managing Director of Julius Berger, Lars Richter, commended the Rivers State government for giving the company the opportunity to be part of the ongoing infrastructural transformation of the state.

