Episode 4 of the Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria aired at 8pm on Saturday February 26, 2022 on GloTv, Globacom’s streaming app and there was a dramatic shift in the dynamics as viewers were treated to the acrobatic and dazzling displays put up by BGirls as female contestants took to the dance floor to battle their way past the qualifying rounds.

Sure footed, confident and talented, the BGirls were fun to watch as they thrilled with mesmerizing dance moves before enjoying the thrills of victory or ruing their mistakes following their qualification or disqualification respectively.

BGirl Cruxy was one of the stand-out dancers in Abuja and Episode 4 as she cruised her way past the competition to book a place in the Lagos semis and finals. BGirl Vibe was clearly relieved when it was announced that she wouldn’t have to battle Cruxy in order to make it to Lagos.

Exulting in her victory BGirl Cruxy said it has always been her dream to be on a TV show. “I have always wanted to be on TV and I believe this Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria competition will take me to that high level.”

But it was not all break dancing as viewers were thrilled by poppers drawn from the six venues as they battled to make their way to Lagos while working hard to impress the judging panel made up of Frank Okwara, Locking Si’on and Dj Poxxy amongst others.

The Glo-sponsored reality tv show will move into higher and more dramatic gear from Episode 5 when the contestants begin to compete in the Afro dance category with afro dance sensation, Poco Lee, as one of the judges.

Four episodes gone there have been winners and losers as chosen by the judges but viewers can have their say too and alter decisions made by the judges. All a viewer needs to do is visit www.globotynigeria.com to vote for his or her favourite contestant who didn’t make it past the regional qualifications.

And while we may all not be taking part in the competition, Globacom wants to spread the mega millions around. So, by watching Glo Battle of the Yea Nigeria you can win N200,000 weekly. How? Just post your dance video on social media – twitter, instagram, tiktok and facebook- add the hashtag #GloBattleOfTheYear and tag a Glo social media handle and you and your fellow dancers could win N200,000 weekly.

