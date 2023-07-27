President Bola Tinubu has reportedly sent his list of ministerial nominees to the senate, with former governors and other top politicians, including Nasir El-Rufai, Gboyega Oyetola, Nyesom Wike, David Umahi, among others, making the list.

According to a report by the The Nation, the list was sent to Godswill Akpabio, the senate president, this morning.

It is understood that apart from the four former governors, Atiku Bagudu, former governor of Kebbi; Mohammed Badaru; former governor of Jigawa; Tokunbo Abiru; senator representing Lagos east and David Edevbie, governorship aspirant under the PDP in Delta and the political son of James Ibori, former governor of the state, are included in the list.

More subsequently…