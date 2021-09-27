Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has alleged plots to rig the 2023 elections, again criticising the ruling APC for rejecting the electronic transmission of election results.

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has alleged that the All Progressive Congress (APC) government is plotting to rig the 2023 elections.

Wike who spoke during a church service in Port Harcourt on Sunday, ahead of Nigeria’s independence day celebration, berated the ruling party for rejecting the electronic transmission of election results.

The governor noted that Nigeria should be more concerned about competing with developed countries practising representative democracy.

According to him, “Other countries are talking about how their elections should be transparent. We are talking about how to rig the election in 2023. Simple thing! Transmit a result electronically to show transparency is a problem.

“Sixty-one years old, where is the legislature? A legislature that accepts anything they bring as right; a legislature that cannot say Nigeria has gotten to the stage of conducting a free and fair election.”

Wike said the country, at 61, is still held back by tribalism, hatred and division.

“At 61, Nigeria is still talking about enmity, hatred, division; we’re still talking about a country that cannot put itself together. You hate a state because of an individual. You discriminate against some people because of their religion, because of where they come from,” he stated.

He also criticised President Muhammdu Buhari’s regime for its borrowing spree. “The money we are borrowing, where we are applying it?” asked the Rivers governor.

“What are we celebrating about 61? At 61 years, where are the courts? The courts are being intimidated; the judges have abandoned their responsibilities because of fear,” Mr Wike wondered.

The governor further noted that the country “was gone” and needs God’s intervention as insecurity ravages several states, People’s Gazette reported.

“This is the period Nigeria needs God. There’s no other time. The country is gone — insecurity everywhere. And so, everybody must say, ‘God, we need you at this time to save this country. Man’s leadership has failed this country, and therefore, God, we need you at this time,” he pointed out