On February 14, Chairman of EMR Group, Omonike Fowowe launched #EMRLoveDay to reward old and new clients of EMR Spaces with customized gifts through a gifting company, ThegiftboxNg.

Fowowe, who is also the chief executive of Emrspaces Limited, expressed joy at the loyalty shown by clients, assuring them of greater things ahead.

The clients were very happy to receive gifts from Fowowe and her team and expressed delight at EMR Spaces, which manages their residential and commercial spaces.

According to the entrepreneur, rewarding her clients with gifts on Valentine’s Day was a way of showing appreciation for their loyalty over the years.

She said, “The economy in Nigeria right now is harsh and it is easy not to have clients save up to N1 million rent and service charge annually. We have had the same clients for over four years. These special people keep us in business and we decided to launch the #EMRLoveDay on February 14th to thank and appreciate them for sticking by us throughout the years,”

Speaking of the company’s record, she is said “Our track record has not been beaten by any other company in Nigeria in the last five years.”

She further stated that delivering excellent services had been the company’s mantra over the years.

“EMR Spaces has proved itself to be effective, efficient and reliable.”

Emrspaces Limited was founded in December 2015. According to Fowowe, the company currently has the largest number of residential and commercial spaces in the heart of Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

EMR Spaces is a real estate company which currently manages over 60 commercial and residential spaces in Lekki Phase 1 with a target market of SME businesses and young working class individuals.

EMR Group has other subsidiaries such as the digital and integrated marketing company, EMR Marketing Ltd; talent management and booking agency company, Force Management Ltd; interior and exterior decoration company, Style My Space; gold and luxury accessories company, Emah Luxury; short stay apartments, The So Place Lekki, and the construction company, Theos Luxury Limited.