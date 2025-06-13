Why we renamed Int’l Conference Centre after Tinubu – FCTA

On the heels of reported criticisms by a television presenter on the decision of the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA to rename the newly renovated multibillion naira Abuja International Conference Centre AICC after President Bola Tinubu, the administration on Friday issued a stout defence of its action , saying the president has performed creditably well for the nation’s capital to merit such honour.

FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, who made this clarification during the commissioning of the newly constructed 15-kilometre Left-Hand Service Carriageway of Outer Southern Expressway OSEX Stage II from Ring Road 1 Junction to Wasa Junction, also noted that the administration did not pad up the cost of the renovation.

Built in 1991 at the cost of N240 million, the conference centre was rehabilitated with N39 billion.

Wike, who blamed the the increase on inflation, also explained that the 15-kilometre Left-Hand Service Carriageway of Outer Southern Expressway OSEX Stage II was awarded in 2017 at the cost of N6 billion but that in 2021, the cost was increased to N21 billion after variation.