Nigerian editors fete Uncle Sam on 90th birthday

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has joined Nigerians in celebrating one of its reverred senior colleagues and Publisher of Vanguard Media Group, Prince Sam Amuka-Pemu, aka ‘ Sad Sam’ on the occasion of his remarkable 90th birthday.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Dr. Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the Guild stated that Uncle Sam’s birthday was a testament to his enduring wisdom, legacy, and commitment to the journalism profession.

The Guild said that as the Founder of Vanguard Newspapers Group, Prince Amuka-Pemu has played a crucial role in shaping the media landscape.

According to the editors, “Uncle Sam’s commitment to excellence and robust journalism has inspired generations of journalists and media audiences alike.

“Under your guidance, Vanguard Newspaper has become a beacon of truth, reliability, and excellence.

“Your unwavering commitment to journalistic ethics has earned the respect and admiration of your peers, government, and readers. “

The Guild averred that Prince Amuka-Pemu’s contributions go beyond journalism, referencing his efforts to promote social justice, education, and civic engagement in Sapele and the Niger-Delta region, through his media platform.

“As we celebrate your 90th birthday, we honour not only your achievements but also your life. Your legacy will continue to inspire and motivate us and future generations,” the Guild said.

The Guild wished Prince Amuka-Pemu a happy 90th birthday, filled with joy, love, and celebration, and prayed for his continued good health, happiness, and fulfillment.