Osun LG Pensioners Mark One Year of Free Medical Outreach

Local government staff pensioners under the contributory scheme in Osun State on Friday marked the one-year anniversary of their free medical outreach initiative.

The event, held at the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) Secretariat, Ilesa Garage, Osogbo, drew retirees from all 30 local government areas and the Ife East Area Office.

Chairman of the forum, Comrade Tajudeen Oyerinde, described the medical outreach as a significant success since its inception. He explained that the program was launched to address the healthcare needs of retired local government workers and has achieved its purpose.

Oyerinde expressed appreciation to Governor Ademola Adeleke for extending free medical services to retirees through the Osun Health Insurance Scheme. He said the pensioners’ medical outreach was designed to complement the state government’s efforts in caring for the elderly.

He encouraged members of the forum to take full advantage of the government’s healthcare initiatives for their wellbeing.

Also speaking, the secretary of the forum, Comrade Sunday Adegeye, reiterated that the outreach, which includes medical check-ups and free drug distribution, is entirely free for members.

Highlights of the event included the presentation of awards to notable individuals in recognition of their support. Hon. Bamidele Salam, member of the House of Representatives representing Ede North/Ede South/Ejigbo/Egbedore Federal Constituency, and Comrade Bamidele Aina, State Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, were among the recipients.