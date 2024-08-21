I’ve lived peacefully in Enugu since 1979, says first Oba of Yoruba community

Successful candidates will need to travel to the UK for further assessment in October and November 2024. Basic training is scheduled to commence between January and March 2025.

The British Army advised applicants to quit smoking and maintain a balanced diet in preparation.

Candidates will be required to undergo several fitness tests, such as the multistage fitness test (beep test), seated ball throw, and mid-thigh pull.

Applications must be linked to the Recruit Bounty Referral Scheme, except for those applying as musicians.

The British Army emphasised the critical role of Commonwealth soldiers in its ranks and their continued importance within the organization.

Interested candidates from Nigeria are sought for positions including musicians, Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Royal Engineers Technicians, tradesmen, and paratroopers.

The country is inviting applications for various roles within its armed forces, with recruitment window open from August 19, 2024, to August 26, 2024.

The British Army has begun a recruitment drive targeting Nigerians and other Commonwealth citizens.

