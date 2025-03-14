Ogun assembly passes bill establishing office of Principal-General

The Ogun House of Assembly has passed a bill to formally establish the appointment of Principals- General in the state, alongside their clearly defined functions and responsibilities.

Hon. Yusuf Amosun (APC -Ewekoro), the Chairman, House Committee on Education, Science and Technology mentioned this while reading the report of the committee at plenary in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Amosun, thereafter, moved the motion for adoption of the report, seconded by Olakunle Sobukanla (APC-Ikenne).

Hon. Yusuf Sheriff (APC-Ado Odo Ota 1), the Majority Leader, moved the motion for the third reading of the bill , seconded by Mr Lukman Adeleye (PDP-Odogbolu).

Hon. Sakiru Adebakin, the Clerk, later read the bill for the third time.

Hon.Oludaisi Elemide (APC-Odeda), the Speaker, ordered that the clean copy be forwarded to Gov. Dapo Abiodun for his assent.

The speaker during public hearing on the bill on Oct. 9, hinted that this development would boost morale of teachers in the state.

Hon. Elemide affirmed that the bill is a right step in the right direction, to further improve on educational standard of the state.