Adebayo Obajemu

Wema Bank Plc has expressed its commitment to female empowerment and equity through its female proposition, Sara by Wema.

The Bank said this on Friday in a statement titled ‘Wema Bank hosts webinar to mark IWD 2021’, on an event themed ‘Challenge today for an equal tomorrow’.

Industry experts and leading female corporate policy influencers in the Nigerian financial, investment, talent development and management ecosystem were panelists at the event, the statement said.

Commenting on the importance of the webinar, Head, Brands and Marketing Communications, Wema Bank Plc, Funmilayo Falola, reiterated the institution’s commitment to female empowerment and equity.

She said, “At Wema Bank, gender sensitivity and diversity are second to none – it is at the heart of our operations.

“With the 2021 IWD celebration, we are poised to entrench the importance of equity across the board as a sustainable voice for women to rise above every known challenge to the pinnacle of career excellence.”

The Head, Gender Banking, Abiola Nejo, said, “Our proposition, SARA, is a testimony that affirms Wema Bank’s commitment towards the development of women and girls.”

Wema Bank stated that the webinar was part of a week-long social media and online engagement with the bank’s customers to share contemporary knowledge, deepening technology and financial inclusion for their business growth whilst growing the nation’s Gross Domestic Product