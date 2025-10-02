Wema Bank Plc lists additional 14.14bn ordinary shares on NGX

The investing community has been notified hat Wema Bank Plc has listed 14,143,244,747 Ordinary Shares of 50 Kobo Each on the Daily Official List of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The additional shares arose from the Bank’s Rights Issue of 14,286,785,417 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each at N10.45 per share on the basis of two (2) new shares for every existing three (3) ordinary shares held as at close of business on Wednesday, 5 March 2025.

With the listing of the additional 14,143,244,747 ordinary shares, the total issued and fully paid-up shares of Wema Bank Plc has now increased from 21,430,178,125 to 35,573,422,872 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each.