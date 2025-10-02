Afreximbank Television (TV), the digital broadcasting arm of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), celebrated its fifth edition with extensive coverage of the Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 (IATF2025), held from September 4 to 10 in Algiers, Algeria. The milestone underscores the channel’s growing influence as a platform for showcasing Africa’s trade transformation and development narrative.

Launched in November 2023 during IATF2023 in Cairo, Egypt, Afreximbank TV has garnered significant global traction, amassing over 14.1 million views and 324,200 hours of watch time. With approximately 500,000 subscribers and an average monthly audience of 272,800, the channel has established a strong presence in markets such as Kenya, Algeria, Nigeria, Ghana, and Tanzania. Broadcasting in English and French, Afreximbank TV offers free access to a diverse range of content, including interviews, documentaries, event coverage, and podcasts.

Mrs. Anne Ezeh, Afreximbank’s Director of Communications & Events, emphasized the channel’s role in shaping Africa’s global narrative. “Through Afreximbank TV, we are leveraging the power of storytelling to amplify Afreximbank’s critical interventions and lead the conversation on Africa’s trade transformation,” she said. “As Global Africa works toward a more prosperous and interconnected future, we remain committed to depicting the continent’s capabilities, strengths, and contributions to global value chains.”

Afreximbank TV’s coverage of IATF2025 featured live broadcasts of key sessions and exclusive interviews with prominent figures, including H.E. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Chair of the IATF Advisory Council and former President of Nigeria, and H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of the AfCFTA Secretariat. The trade fair, attended by over 112,000 participants from 132 countries, both in-person and virtually, concluded with $48.3 billion in trade and investment deals signed, reinforcing its status as a pivotal platform for intra-African commerce. The event hosted 2,148 exhibitors over seven days.

The channel’s most popular content includes videos surpassing 1 million views, such as CANEX Music Factory: Championing African Talent, GDIZ: Weaving Bright Futures in Benin’s Textile Industry, Eva’s Coffee: ShowcaseHER Success, PAPSS: Connecting the Continent, and Oando: Empowering Female Leaders. The Afreximbank Annual Meetings 2025 podcast leads as the channel’s most-watched, with over 1.2 million views and 30,700 hours of watch time.

Afreximbank TV continues to expand its reach, delivering high-quality, accessible content that highlights Africa’s economic potential and fosters global engagement with the continent’s trade and development agenda.