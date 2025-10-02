Connect with us

PZ Cussons posts N59bn revenue in Q1, profit surges 390%
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has announced strong first quarter results for the period ended 31 August 2025, recording robust growth in both revenue and profit.

The consumer goods company reported revenue of N59.015 billion, representing a 48% increase from N39.99 billion in the same period of 2024.

Profit after tax surged to N13.486 billion, a sharp turnaround from the N4.65 billion loss recorded in the corresponding quarter last year, marking a 390% improvement year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at N3.29, reflecting the company’s improved profitability. At a share price of N34.50, PZ Cussons trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49x and offers an earnings yield of 9.54%.

The strong quarterly performance underscores a positive start to the company’s new financial year, buoyed by stronger sales and improved cost efficiency.

