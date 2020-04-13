Adebayo Obajemu

With the ongoing global pandemic affecting businesses the world over, Wema Bank, Nigeria’s most innovative bank has launched a Self Service banking platform for customers.

The new Self Service banking feature, which is hosted on the bank’s digital platform, ALAT, uses an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) to generate information for customers and help them perform other banking needs. Customers can confirm account balance, resolve account security issues and check their financial statements in varying period stretches.

Issues around failed, delayed or non-reflecting transactions, app sign-up and login issues and other account-related matters can also be resolved using the platform.

Managing Director and CEO, Wema Bank, Ademola Adebise explained that “This in no way should impale on customer’s ability to carry out their banking transactions.”

“With the launch of ALAT in 2017 being a solution to a problem of the future, it seems that that future is now.