Bola Tinubu, president of Nigeria and chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has warned that the community would not tolerate actions that incapacitate democratically-elected government in the sub-region.

Tinubu’s warning is in response to coup fears in Niger Republic, where soldiers have held the country’s President, Mohamed Bazoum, hostage at the palace.

The Nigerian leader who gave the warning in his capacity a the ECOWAS Chairman in a statement on Wednesday, described the blockade of the presidential palace in Niamey by soldiers as ‘unpleasant developments’.

Tinubu’s statement read: “I wish to say that we are closely monitoring the situation and developments in Niger and we will do everything within our powers to ensure democracy is firmly planted, nurtured, well rooted and thrives in our region.

“I am in close consultation with other leaders in our region, and we shall protect our hard-earned democracy in line with the universally acceptable principle of constitutionalism.

“As the Chairperson of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, I state without equivocation that Nigeria stands firmly with the elected government in Niger and equally conveys the absolute resolve of leaders in our sub-region that we shall not waiver or flinch on our stand to defend and preserve constitutional order.”

The Niger presidential guard on Wednesday morning, took President Bazoum hostage.

Reports said the Army and the National Guard are currently deploying around the Presidential Palace.