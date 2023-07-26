Federal universities still tuition-free, Presidency insists

The Presidency has maintained that federal universities in the country remain tuition-free, contrary to reports that the government had increased fees.

Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications & Strategy, in a statement on Wednesday, argued that what has happened was an increase in discretionary charges by each university for hostel accommodation, registration, laboratory and other charges.

“It was widely reported earlier this week across some news media outlets that the Federal Government had increased tuition fees in federal universities in the country,” he said.

“These reports are inaccurate and not correct.

“We are aware that some universities have in recent weeks announced increase in the amount payable by students on sundry charges.

“However, the fact remains and we have confirmed that these are discretionary charges by each university for hostel accommodation, registration, laboratory and other charges. They are not tuition fees.

“Authorities of these universities even made this fact clear enough in explaining the rationale behind these new fees.

“For avoidance of doubts, federal universities in Nigeria remain tuition-free.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains committed to his promise of ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of the economic situation of their parents, have access to quality tertiary education.

“In addition to the Students’ Loans Scheme, under the Student Loans Bill signed into law by President Tinubu last month, which will go into implementation ahead of the next academic session in September, the Federal Government will also strengthen other mechanisms to support indigent students.

“Parts of the government’s plans to make sure all diligent students complete their education on time, notwithstanding their parents’ financial situation, include work-study, merit-based scholarships and grants.”