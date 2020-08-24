Adebayo Obajemu

The leadership of National Union of Petroleum and Gas Workers (NUPENG) has distanced itself from a purported report that it held a meeting with Chevron Management over the seven days strike ultimatum issued over sacking of some of its members.

In a statement, the National President NUPENG, Comrade William Akporeha said, the Union never met with Chevron Management and the strike ultimatum still remains sacrosanct.

‘There was no such meeting and therefore the strike ultimatum remained intact. The union urges its members nationwide to ignore the report, continue to be on red alert and mobilize for the impending strike action at the expiration of the ultimatum’ he stated

It would be recalled that, the management of Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) says it has engaged the leaders of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) over the 175 workers laid off by one of its contract companies.

The company’s General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Mr Esimaje Brikinn, had made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

Brikinn said that the laid-off workers were not employees of Chevron but workers of an independent contractor providing services to Chevron.

He disclosed that the contract company laid off its workers following the suspension of the service contract agreement between it and Chevron, stating that company is a responsible and law-abiding company.

He averred that, in keeping with their commitment to resolving issues through meaningful dialogue and respect for the rule of law, they are engaging with the leaders of NUPENG and the contractor company to fully understand and seek an amicable resolution of the issues.

This statement NUPENG has declared as false and also urged its members to warm up for strike action after seven days ultimatum given to Chevron Management.