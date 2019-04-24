We need Russia’s help to defeat Boko Haram – Defense Minister

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali has solicited the cooperation of Russia to defeat the Boko Haram insurgents in Nigeria and Lake Chad Basin countries.He made the appeal on Wednesday at the 8th Moscow Conference on International Security.

Dan-Ali also sought Russia’s cooperation in securing the maritime domain of the Gulf of Guinea.

A copy of the minister’s speech was made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to Dan-Ali, Russia’s experience in counter terrorism operation is required to bring the activities of Boko Haram to an end.

“Military and technical assistance in this respect will be highly appreciated,” he said, adding that it is cooperation in critical infrastructural development, especially the modernization of Nigeria’s military arsenal is needed.

“It is the intention of Nigeria to leverage on Russia’s support to attain technological emancipation of our Military Industrial Complex and training of Nigerians especially in medicine, science and technology.”

Dan-Ali also expressed concern over the rise in terrorism and insurgency in the continent, specifically referencing to Boko Haram in Lake Chad Basin countries, Islamic State in Mali, and Al-Shabaab in Kenya/Somalia.

He said those “non-state actors tend to undermine the monopoly of the state over the use of coercive instruments of power as a result of widespread proliferation of small arms and light weapons.”

“Since 2009, my country Nigeria has been combating terrorism engendered by an Islamic sect called Boko Haram.

“Members of the Boko Haram sect have carried out series of bombings of public places and killed many innocence citizens.

“The group has over the years been receiving inspiration, training as well as mutual support from other transnational terror groups within and outside Africa.

“Nonetheless, owing to the sustained counter insurgency operations by Nigeria and other countries, of the Lake Chad Basin Commission which include Benin, Niger, Chad and Cameroon, the Boko Haram terror network has been overwhelmed and the leadership structure is presently decimated,” he said.