We have not borrowed a dime since assumption of office — Ajagba, Abia CoS

The Chief of Staff to the Abia State Governor, Mr. Caleb Ajagba, has said that the present administration has not borrowed a dime since assuming office in 2023, yet development is ongoing across all sectors of the state.

Ajagba attributed this achievement to what he described as deliberate financial re-engineering and prudent management of resources.

Speaking on Tuesday when members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abia State Council, paid him a courtesy visit in Umuahia, Ajagba said the administration had recorded visible progress in infrastructure, fiscal discipline, and governance without recourse to borrowing.

He noted that Governor Alex Otti’s administration is making concerted efforts to restore the lost glory of Abia State, stressing the importance of the media in nation-building and calling for sustained partnership through truthful and objective reportage.

“The people of Abia can now compare the past with the present and appreciate the difference in leadership quality,” Ajagba said. “Those who created the problems of the past are regrouping again to continue their exploits. But Abians are wiser now; they can see the transparency and direction of this government.”

Ajagba thanked the Correspondents’ Chapel for their visit and for their objective coverage of government activities, describing journalists as key partners in the state’s development.

“I have a soft spot for journalists because I once worked with Classic Magazine and I know how hard journalists work – often without appreciation – to keep society informed,” he said.

According to him, the present administration believes in openness and freedom of information, hence its decision to engage regularly with the press without restrictions.

“His Excellency believes in openness; he allows journalists to ask questions freely, even the difficult ones. That is part of the new political culture we are building in Abia,” he added.

Ajagba emphasized that the government is focused on creating prosperity through productive engagement rather than distributing handouts.

“The governor has not come to share money but to create prosperity and true empowerment, which is about helping people to become productive and not dependent. That’s why crime has reduced and people are becoming more self-reliant,” he stated.

He recalled that Governor Otti came into office fully prepared for leadership, leveraging his experience, prudence, and vision to transform the state.

“Before venturing into politics, His Excellency was already fulfilled in his banking career. His decision to leave that position in 2014 to serve Abia was not financially motivated but driven by a genuine desire to give back to society,” Ajagba said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Mr. Steve Oko, commended Governor Otti for his developmental initiatives and leadership vision.

“Journalists are not given to flattery. We have been here long enough to observe developments objectively,” Oko said. “On behalf of the Correspondents’ Chapel, I wish to formally express our appreciation to Governor Alex Otti for the developmental strides we have witnessed in the state.”

According to him, the transformation in Abia is evident in the new and befitting Government House structures, the improved ambience, and the sense of order that reflect the administration’s commitment to excellence.

Oko also highlighted the role of the Correspondents’ Chapel, whose members represent media organisations with headquarters outside Abia State.

“We work almost round the clock to ensure that developments in Abia receive adequate media coverage and reach audiences across Nigeria and beyond,” he said.