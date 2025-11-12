Peter Obi urges national reflection after Wike-Naval officer confrontation

Peter Obi, a former presidential candidate, has called on Nigerians to reflect on the state of the nation following the recent public altercation between FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and a Naval officer, Lt. A.M. Yerima.

Obi in a statement on Wednesday, described the incident as “a national embarrassment” and a sign of growing institutional disorder, stressing that what should have been a routine civic encounter had instead descended into public spectacle.

The ex-Anambra governor questioned the role of the military in civil matters and the conduct of public officials, asking whether ministers should intervene in such disputes in ways that undermine civility and due process. He also highlighted the need to respect institutional boundaries and uphold the dignity of security personnel.

“This is not just about one incident; it reflects deeper governance challenges,” Obi said. “We must build a nation where institutions are stronger than individuals, public office is exercised with restraint, and the rights of citizens and uniformed officers are respected.”

Obi warned that incidents like these send the wrong message to younger generations about leadership, discipline, and the rule of law. He added that public titles such as “His Excellency” or “Honourable” should reflect exemplary conduct at all times.

He concluded that Nigeria must replace the culture of impunity with respect for law, order, and due process, emphasizing that a “New Nigeria is possible.”