The Department of State Services has denied any involvement in the killing Dr. Chike Akunyili, widower of the late Director-General of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control, Prof. Dora Akunyili.

In a statement titled, ‘DSS Denies Allegation of Killing Dr. Chike Akunyili,’ which was signed by the agency’s spokesman, Dr Peter Afunaya, the DSS said it would track down those behind the murder.

“The attention of the DSS has been drawn to an allegation that its operatives killed Dr. Chike Akunyili,” the statement said.

“Also, the service was alerted to a social media video claiming that the ‘Nigerian DSS’ murdered security escorts at Nkpor, Anambra State on 28 September, 2021.

“The service hereby denies these allegations and wishes to clearly state that they are spurious and illogical. There was no basis for the DSS to kill the medical doctor or fellow law enforcement agents.”

Afunanya asked the public to be wary of the false narratives by those desirous of using the DSS to cover up their heinous acts.

“The operations of these hostile elements are already well known in the public space and to the discerning,” he said.

“Moreover, their desperate effort to divert attention or deploy reverse psychology to deceive unsuspecting members of the public has become a stock in trade that has defined their patterns and trends. It is a matter of time before the law will catch up with them,” it said.