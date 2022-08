We didn't receive any vehicle from Buhari - Niger Republic govt

Niger Republic has denied receiving 10 vehicles said to have been donated to the country by the President Muhammadu Buhari .

Reports had emerged that the Buhari government spent N1.15 billion to purchase vehicles Niger Republic.

Investigative journalist, David Hundeyin had broken the story of how President Buhari approved the purchase of 10 vehicles for Niger Republic.

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed had admitted the allocation of the funds used for the purchase of the vehicles, saying that it was the president’s prerogative.

But Niger Republic’s Minister of Defence, Alkassoum Indatou who denied the donation, said only Zamfara State has come to the aid of the country with five vehicles mainly on account of the repeated efforts of Nigerien forces in safeguarding Nigerian territory from terrorists.

Indatou said that it was only Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle that gave 5 Hilux vans to the regional government of Maradi in Niger Republic.

Indatou, who spoke on behalf of the President of Niger Republic in denying the vehicles donation from Nigeria’s presidency, said:

“It is only the State of Zamfara which has given five vehicles to the Maradi region, four of which have already been received, it is not the federal government as the Minister of Finance of Nigeria Zainab Ahmed declared,” said a translation of the French statement of a top Nigerien official privy to the issues.

“The population of Zamfara who are on the border with Niger call more on the Nigerien soldiers who respond to the minute than even those of their own country,” he added.