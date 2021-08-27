By Idowu Olakunle, Abeokuta

The Dangote Group has said it is yet to commence production of rice, contrary to widespread rumours that it had started production.

The group, however, explained that efforts were in top gear to flood Nigerian markets with tonnes of the product in no distant time.

It would be recalled that Dangote Group had acquired massive farmland spanning 150,000 hectares and spread across Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Niger, Sokoto, and Zamfara States as well as rice mills in parts of the country..

The Brand & Communication Officer (South West), Dangote group, Mr. Francis Awowole – Browne made this known in Abeokuta, the Ogun State, while answering questions from newsmen during a three-day critical media practice workshop sponsored by Dangote Group and Folio Media.

The clarification came on the heels of rumours making the rounds in some quarters by some rice merchants who are up to defraud innocent people, that the group had commenced rice production.

Browne informed that the company was aware that some people have been going about to tell potential rice buyers that the production of rice by Dangote group had commenced in an attempt too dupe the unsuspecting buyers.

Browne who posited, that economists put the estimate of Dangote investment in Lagos Free Trade Zone, Ibeju Lekki at $19billion dollars while the refinery is expected to produce 650,000 barrels of oil per day when fully operational.

He said the group was also into electricity generation, real estate business,road construction, logistics and fertilizer production, among others.