Adebayo Obajemu

Wapic Insurance Plc has announced that it is offering the health workers a 15 per cent discount on new policies taken up in the year to help cushion financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is following its recent announcement giving premium refunds to customers with active motor vehicle policies during the lockdown period.

The Managing Director, Mrs Adeyinka Adekoya, in a statement, said the rebate to health workers covers personal accident, householder insurance and motor insurance.

She said: “This corporate gesture is in appreciation of the noble effort of our health workers, who are in the frontline of the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most importantly, the company is demonstrating its commitment to sustainable business practices by fighting the pandemic through its core underwriting products and services.

“Wapic Insurance is committed to rolling out more socially responsible and development focused initiatives using its capital, products and services during these challenging times.